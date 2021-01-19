scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Sheena Bora case: Indrani’s plea against wearing jail uniform rejected

Mukerjea said that she is still an undertrial whose alleged crime is not proven and hence as per law should be presumed innocent till proven guilty.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | January 19, 2021 10:47:32 pm
The trial against Mukerjea, her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea was stalled since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File)

A Special court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, against wearing a uniform in jail. Mukerjea, who is behind bars since 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, had said that since the past few weeks, Byculla women’s jail authorities had directed her to wear a green saree, usually worn by convicts.

Mukerjea said that she is still an undertrial whose alleged crime is not proven and hence as per law should be presumed innocent till proven guilty. She had said that it was causing an impact on her “mental well-being”.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In a report filed by the jail authorities, it was claimed that Maharashtra prison manual has provisions for the jail administration to ask undertrials to wear the uniform. Mukerjea’s lawyers had argued that the direction was arbitrarily made so many years after her incarceration. The prosecution had said that the ground that she was not made to wear the uniform since 2015 and hence should not be made to wear it now, cannot be accepted. The detailed order of the court will be made available on Wednesday.

Click here for more

The trial against Mukerjea, her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea was stalled since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mukerjea and Khanna are being produced before court through a video-conferencing facility. Peter was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and was released from jail in March last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement