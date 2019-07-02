Sheena Bora case: HC allows Peter Mukerjea 15 days in pvt hospital

The Bombay High Court on Monday allowed former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea to get admitted to a private hospital for 15 days for his post-operative cardiac rehabilitation program.s

Lawyer Shrikant Shivade for Mukerjea told the court that after his bypass surgery, the Asian Heart Institute had stated that he needed 26 sessions of postoperative cardiac rehabilitation. So far, he has completed 19 sessions, and there have been times when the jail authorities have not taken Mukerjea for the sessions to the institute. In this case, Shivade suggested to the court that Mukerjea should be admitted to a private hospital for some days to complete all the sessions.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere passed an order allowing Mukerjea to be admitted to Criticare Hospital in Andheri for 15 days for his remaining sessions. The court also sought a report on his health condition on July 12.

It said if he needs further treatment after that, he will be taken to the state-run JJ Hospital. During the hearing, the CBI opposed his stay at a private hospital.

The counsel for the CBI told the court that Mukerjea should be sent to JJ Hospital for further treatment because it had all the facilities. The CBI added that no one should be allowed to meet Mukerjea in the private hospital as the trial was on. However, the court allowed only his sister to meet him during the visiting hours.