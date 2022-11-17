Sheena Bora case: Continue to believe my father is innocent, says Peter Mukerjea’s son

Key witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, Rahul Mukerjea, said in his deposition on Thursday that he continues to believe that his father, Peter Mukerjea, is innocent. Peter is currently facing trial for the alleged murder of Rahul’s fiance, Sheena.

In August 2015, the Mumbai police had arrested Peter’s then-wife and Sheena’s mother, Indrani Mukerjea, as an accused along with their former driver, Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna. Peter was arrested five months later in December 2015 by the CBI which took over the probe. At that time, Rahul had insisted that his father was innocent and did not know about the murder.

On Thursday, Indrani’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle asked Rahul if he still loved his father and whether he continued with the stand he had in 2015.

“It is true that even after the arrest of my father, I had consistently given statements to the media that my father is innocent…It is true to say that I continue with my stand that my father is innocent. I still love my father,” Rahul told the court. He said that he believed that Peter did not know what was going on at that time.

When asked if he had written letters to the Prime Minister and President in 2015 stating that Peter was innocent, Rahul said that he had not written letters but had taken to social media site, Twitter, to approach them. “I do not exactly remember what I wrote but I did write on Twitter expressing that he is innocent and he is unnecessarily invoked (in the case). I continue with the same stand that my father is innocent…that is my belief that he would not have gotten along with something like this,” he said.

When asked if he still loved his father, Rahul said, “of course”.

Indrani’s lawyer questioned Rahul on whether he was staying with his father when the police were recording his statements in 2015 regarding his fiance’s alleged murder. Rahul said that he was staying with his father at the time and did not remember whether Peter had accompanied him, driving him to record the statements. The lawyer further asked Rahul if his father was sponsoring a “motorcycle café”, his “new project in Goa”. Rahul said that it was untrue and that he had not shifted to Goa. He said that the cafe was an idea that came up during a discussion many years ago.

Advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims that Peter and Indrani were unhappy about Rahul’s relationship with Sheena, alleging that Peter, along with Indrani, had been part of the conspiracy to murder her.

The lawyer further questioned Rahul on his statements claiming that there were discrepancies on whether he had seen Indrani and Rai sitting or standing outside the car, when he claimed to have dropped Sheena on April 24, 2012, the day she was allegedly murdered.

The cross-examination will continue on Saturday. Rahul’s deposition as a witness began in June.