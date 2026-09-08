She was his teacher. Years later, he hired her for fake currency racket

A 38-year-old man allegedly turned to his former tuition teacher to help him push a fake currency racket, promising potential buyers twice the value of their genuine money in high-quality counterfeit notes, the Mumbai Police said.

Danish Tahir Khan, 38, from Thane, and his former tuition teacher, Rukhsana M, 55, were arrested on Monday after police allegedly caught them near Metro Cinema while attempting to distribute Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Police seized Rs 10.64 lakh in counterfeit currency, all in Rs 500 denominations, from the duo.

According to police, Rukhsana had taught Khan when he was younger. After allegedly gaining access to the counterfeit notes, Khan approached her and attempted to bring her into the operation, investigators said.