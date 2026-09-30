She was deeply attached to her father – So she kept his body in freezer for 4 years

During the inquiry, police learnt that the deceased man's daughter lives in Andheri (West). The elderly man was suffering from cancer and died after suffering a heart attack in June 2022.

A woman allegedly kept the body of her 78-year-old father in a freezer at a day-care centre in Malad (East) for nearly four years, police said, adding that the matter came to light after the premises were sought to be vacated for redevelopment.

According to the police, the man’s daughter, who is in her 40s, had kept her father’s body at the day-care centre in the Malad area since June 2022 as she was “deeply attached” to her father and “wanted to preserve his body” for life. The day-care centre had stopped functioning about a month ago.

A police officer said that while preserving a body for such a long period was unusual, there was nothing suspicious about the death.