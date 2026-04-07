She lost Rs 33.50 lakh to cyber fraud. It was moved through 969 accounts, in transactions as small as Rs 29

The woman approached court seeking transfer of Rs 20.12 lakh from accounts frozen during the probe into her First Information Report (FIR), filed in January this year. (File photo/Canva)

A court order in Mumbai lays bare the scale of mule account networks in cyber fraud cases — 969 unique accounts were used to move money stolen from a city-based housewife cheated of Rs 33.50 lakh.

Mule accounts are bank accounts used by fraudsters to receive and pass on stolen funds, making the money trail deliberately difficult to trace. The trail of the stolen money, submitted before the court in this case, shows 978 separate transactions, with amounts as low as Rs 29, spread across multiple nationalised and private banks.

The 38-year-old woman, who had worked as an accounts and finance manager and has been trading in shares for over a decade, first came across an advertisement on Instagram about stock market investments. On clicking it, she was added to a WhatsApp group of 150 members run by a person claiming to be a professor, with an assistant and a manager. The group provided regular tips on maximising profits and directed members to download a trading app.