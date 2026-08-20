She hired the house maid and her family to kill her daughter-in-law

The police said they have found CCTV footage where the accused are seen entering the building, and phone records between the accused which proves their complicity in the crime.

The 35-year-old woman’s death in Ghatkopar has now led to four more arrests, with police saying that her mother-in-law, the key accused, paid Rs 3 lakh to her domestic help and her family members for committing the murder.

The mother-in-law, 65-year-old Dhanlaxmi Ghanji arrested on Tuesday, had initially tried to pass off the death of Sapna Ghanji as a fall in the bathroom, police said.

However, police said, the nature of injuries, CCTV cameras and call records led them to the accused. On Wednesday, police arrested Mangala Jadhav, the domestic help, her husband Suresh, daughter Shivani (21) and son Sajan (19).

DCP Ganesh Shinde told The Indian Express, ” After the body of Sapna was found with injury marks in the bathroom on Sunday night we registered a murder case and arrested her mother-in-law. It was during her interrogation and technical clues that we found that she had hired four others to murder her daughter-in-law on Sunday. She later tried to pass the death off as an accidental fault Sapna had in the bathroom as she was under the influence of alcohol.”