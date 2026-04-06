Former NCP(SP) MLA Prajakt Tanpure goes ‘incommunicado’; Sharad Pawar’s party fields Govind Mokate as Rahuri bypoll candidate

On the last day of filing nominations, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde Monday announced Govind Mokate as the party candidate for the Rahuri Assembly bypoll.

Earlier in the day, NCP(SP)’s probable candidate for the seat and former minister Prajakt Tanpure allegedly backed out of the race and turned incommunicado after holding a meeting with state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

The Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district had fallen vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile, who had defeated the then-sitting MLA Tanpure in the 2024 Assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Shivajirao Kardile’s son, Akshay Kardile, for the bypoll to be held on April 23.