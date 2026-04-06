Former NCP(SP) MLA Prajakt Tanpure goes ‘incommunicado’; Sharad Pawar’s party fields Govind Mokate as Rahuri bypoll candidate

Congress had already announced that in case the NCP(SP) does not fight the Rahuri bypoll, the party was ready to contest the seat.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiApr 6, 2026 06:16 PM IST
Prajakt TanpurePrajakt Tanpure (File Photo)
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On the last day of filing nominations, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde Monday announced Govind Mokate as the party candidate for the Rahuri Assembly bypoll.

Earlier in the day, NCP(SP)’s probable candidate for the seat and former minister Prajakt Tanpure allegedly backed out of the race and turned incommunicado after holding a meeting with state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.

The Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district had fallen vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shivajirao Kardile, who had defeated the then-sitting MLA Tanpure in the 2024 Assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Shivajirao Kardile’s son, Akshay Kardile, for the bypoll to be held on April 23.

“We have decided to give candidature to Govind Mokate. All parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have extended their support to the candidature, and we are committed to fighting for victory,” said Shinde.

When asked about Tanpure, the nephew of senior party leader Jayant Patil, Shinde said that Tanpure was not willing to contest but was under pressure from the electorate. “He had told us that he did not want to contest, but for him, the opinion of his workers was final. We were in touch with him till 1 pm today, and ultimately it was decided that he will not contest, and we chose Govind Mokate as our candidate,” added Shinde.

On the sidelines of the recently held budget session of the state legislature, Tanpure had told reporters about his wish to contest the bypoll. However, according to sources, he was also trying for the BJP ticket.

MVA ally Congress had already announced that in case the NCP(SP) does not fight the Rahuri bypoll, the party was ready to contest the seat.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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