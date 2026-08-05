Sharad Pawar’s NCP sacks all spokespersons in late-night purge

The decision follows a statewide organisational review and comes amid internal discussions over the party's future political strategy.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readAug 5, 2026 09:29 AM IST
The NCP (SP) has undertaken a series of organisational changes in recent weeks, including new appointments to its student, youth and teachers' wings.(File)The NCP (SP) has undertaken a series of organisational changes in recent weeks, including new appointments to its student, youth and teachers' wings.(File)
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Amid a series of organisational changes within the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP), the party has decided to abolish the existing posts of party spokespersons.

On late Tuesday night, state unit chief Shashikant Shinde cancelled the appointments of all party spokespersons through a press note. He said that until new appointments are made, former MLC Vidya Chavan and party leader Mahesh Tapase will serve as the party’s spokespersons.

“We have no idea about the sudden decision. It must be part of the organisational overhaul that is underway. We will soon know about the new appointments,” said one of the former spokespersons.

Also Read | Election Commission seeks NCP records as rivals call Sunetra Pawar’s election “void”

Over the last two weeks, the NCP (SP) has made several organisational changes. In the last few days, Shinde appointed Sushil Borde as the party’s student wing president, Vishal Wakadkar as its youth wing president, and Ram Rathod as president of its teachers’ cell. The organisational overhaul has now been extended to the party’s spokespersons.

In recent days, Shinde has been on a statewide organisational tour reviewing the party’s functioning and organisational structure. According to sources, several spokespersons had failed to meet expectations and, instead of removing them individually, the party decided to replace the entire panel.

Also Read | ‘With Sharad Pawar,’ grand-nephew Yugendra says, but doubts BJP tie-up

The development comes on a day when the Congress and the ruling NCP locked horns over the latter’s description of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as “Gungi Gudiya” (silent doll). The party is also reportedly grappling with differing views within its ranks over the possibility of joining the ruling NDA.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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