Sharad Pawar’s NCP sacks all spokespersons in late-night purge

The NCP (SP) has undertaken a series of organisational changes in recent weeks, including new appointments to its student, youth and teachers' wings.(File)

Amid a series of organisational changes within the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP), the party has decided to abolish the existing posts of party spokespersons.

On late Tuesday night, state unit chief Shashikant Shinde cancelled the appointments of all party spokespersons through a press note. He said that until new appointments are made, former MLC Vidya Chavan and party leader Mahesh Tapase will serve as the party’s spokespersons.

“We have no idea about the sudden decision. It must be part of the organisational overhaul that is underway. We will soon know about the new appointments,” said one of the former spokespersons.