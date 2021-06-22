Sharad Pawar’s anti-BJP front is no threat to Modi in 2024 polls: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis’ remarks come as NCP chief Sharad Pawar hosted a meeting of the Rashtra Manch, a cross-party platform, at his residence on Tuesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday the move to launch a possible federal front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was not going to dent the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the contrary, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said, the BJP will return to power with a bigger mandate under the leadership of Modi.

Fadnavis’ remarks come as NCP chief Sharad Pawar hosted a meeting of the Rashtra Manch, a cross-party platform, at his residence on Tuesday. Pawar also met poll strategist Prashant Kishor Monday, the second time in two weeks.

“In 2019 as well, such attempts were made to launch a front against the BJP. All the political parties had joined hands to isolate the BJP. But it did not succeed. The electoral outcome in 2019 saw the BJP emerge victorious with an absolute majority,” Fadnavis said.

He was interacting with media persons at the Vidhan Bhawan after the Business Advisory Committee meeting, convened to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly that is set to commence from July 5. The BJP leaders Tuesday walked out of the meeting to protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to convene a two-day Monsoon Session.

“The BJP believes the Monsoon Session should be held for a minimum of two weeks. The session is very crucial and is a major forum where issues confronting the people of the state can be raised, debated for solutions,” Fadnavis said.

He also accused the state government to use the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to curtail the Monsoon Session. “It has now become a trend. The ruling party leaders and ministers unabashedly tour and hold huge public meetings. Even for the inauguration of a party office, they convene a huge gathering. But when it comes to legislature business, they make Covid-19 an excuse, which is unexplainable,” the BJP leader said.

Maratha unrest over reservation, OBC reservation in local bodies, problems of the farmers who have no access to seeds, fertilisers and crop loans, students facing huge challenges due to delay in exams and admissions, Fadnavis said, are some of the issues that needed immediate discussion. “But the government does not want the Opposition to raise these serious issues on the floor of the Assembly and Council. So, they have decided to wind up the session within two days,” he added.

Fadnavis also attacked the ruling coalition over the alleged bickering within the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. “They have mastered the art of rhetoric. What binds them is power… They have already compromised on important issues to keep power intact,” he said.