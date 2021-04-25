scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Sharad Pawar undergoes medical procedure to remove mouth ulcer

The 80-year-old leader is doing well and will resume his activities soon, he said. Earlier this month, Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here.

By: PTI |
Updated: April 25, 2021 3:03:23 pm
Doctors said Sharad "Post Gall Bladder surgery of our president Sharad Pawar saheb, a follow up visit & check up at hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth which has been removed," Party spokesperson Malik tweeted. (File)

NCP president Sharad Pawar has undergone a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer at a hospital in Mumbai, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The 80-year-old leader is doing well and will resume his activities soon, he said.

Earlier this month, Pawar underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here.

“Post Gall Bladder surgery of our president Sharad Pawar saheb, a follow up visit & check up at hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth which has been removed,” Malik tweeted.

“He is well & resting in hospital. Saheb is taking stock of the pandemic situation daily & will resume his activities soon,” the Maharashtra minister added.

Pawar’s party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the NCP chief had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30.

