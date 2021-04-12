Sharad Pawar undergoes gallbladder surgery; recovering well

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent gallbladder surgery at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital this morning. Pawar is doing fine and recuperating in his room, NCP minister Nawab Malik confirmed.

Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

On April 3, Pawar was discharged from the same hospital after undergoing an endoscopy on March 30 night. On March 28, Pawar had complained of pain in his abdomen after which he was taken to the hospital where doctors had diagnosed a stone in his gallbladder and suggested surgery.

Sharing a picture of Pawar, NCP leader Supriya Sule had then tweeted: “Thanking all the Doctors, Nurses and Entire Team Breach Candy Hospital. Hon. Pawar Saheb is doing what he loves the most reading his Morning Newspapers!”

Pawar subsequently tweeted about those who had enquired about his health, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lata Mangeshkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and thanked them.