Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 31, 2021 9:41:50 pm
Doctors said Sharad Pawar may be discharged after five to six days. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent an endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his gall bladder late Tuesday night. Pawar is expected to undergo another surgery for the removal of his gall bladder within eight to ten days. Doctors said he may be discharged after five to six days.

“There was a stone which was stuck in a bile duct in his gall bladder, which was removed through endoscopy on Tuesday night. He is stable now and recuperating,” said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Amit Maydeo, part of the team that operated on Pawar, said, “We detected multiple stones in the gall bladder. There was also a stone lodged in his bile duct, which came from the gall bladder. We used an endoscope and performed the ERCP procedure. The stone in the bile duct was causing obstruction of bile flow and swelling in the pancreas. His health condition has improved greatly now, the ache from his back and abdomen has almost vanished. Even symptoms of jaundice have started reducing.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Sharad Pawar surgery scheduled tomorrow, complained of pain in abdomen

“There were other stones noticed in the gall bladder and the doctors treating him have decided to remove the gall bladder. A planned surgery will be conducted in the next eight to ten days,” Tope added.

Pawar had complained of pain in his abdomen on Sunday night, after which he was taken to Breach Candy Hospital. While his surgery was planned for Wednesday morning, it had to be preponed after Pawar complained of pain again on Tuesday.

