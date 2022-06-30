Sharad Pawar: Uddhav’s reliance on Shinde could be behind crisis, Fadnavis visibly unhappy with Deputy CM post

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “over-reliance” on Eknath Shinde was one reason for the current political predicament facing his party. Pawar also said the biggest challenge for the Eknath Shinde government was to gain credibility in the eyes of Maharashtra’s people, in view of the circumstances in which it came to power.

The NCP chief said Devendra Fadnavis is “visibly unhappy” on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, and has been forced to accept the post due to pressure from party bosses.

“I believe that Uddhav Thackeray’s working style is such that if he has faith in someone, he gives him complete autonomy to work. We saw that Uddhav Thackeray had given complete responsibility of operating the legislative wing as well as the party to Eknath Shinde. He handed him the leadership. I do not know if this is the cause of what has now transpired,” Pawar said.

He also said that he was surprised over Fadnavis’s appointment as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and said that he seemed to be visibly unhappy to take over the post.

“One who has been the CM and has worked as the Leader of Opposition has had to take over as Deputy CM. There are things that you need to do if the order comes from Delhi or Nagpur. It was a huge surprise but once you want to enjoy power at any cost, then such things happen. That is what Fadnavis has sown today,” Pawar said.

Pawar also said that the had spoken to Shinde and congratulated him after he took over as the CM. He said Shinde had succeeded in ensuring that over 40 MLAs stepped out from the Shiv Sena.

He also said that the present ruling dispensation has the requisite majority and the other parties needed to gracefully accept this reality.

Pawar said central agencies like the ED were being used to target and pressurise political opponents. He also said that he has received notices from the Income Tax department over the last few days, seeking information over property affidavits he had filed while contesting Lok Sabha elections.

“I have got notices from the Income Tax department asking for property details that I had shown in the affidavit filed for the 2004, 2009, 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2020 Rajya Sabha election,” Pawar said.

He also criticised Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari, stating that he needed to “reflect on his conduct and work towards restoring the prestige of the Governor’s office”.