Why Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are raising a hue and cry over central agencies now

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar appeared to set a political discourse ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by proclaiming he was the first to sign a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the “misuse” of central agencies against the Opposition.

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by his side, the NCP chief had two purposes: to build a strong narrative against the Centre and to bring all like-minded anti-BJP forces on a common platform.

After the Election Commission of India divested Thackeray of the Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow symbol, Pawar was the first to call him and express solidarity. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest all elections together,” Pawar said on March 5.

In a joint letter to Modi, several political party leaders from across India complained that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation were harassing the BJP’s opponents.

Besides Pawar and Thackeray, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao, National Conference head Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamta Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also signed the letter, which also flagged what they termed as the country’s transition from democracy to autocracy.

Although the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia may have been the trigger, it is also true that the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP have faced the brunt of central agencies mostly over the past three years. Among various factors that brought down the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government were central investigations against Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya, who levels corruption allegations against Opposition parties, said, “The ED, CBI and the income tax department are doing their job. Unless there is some wrongdoing, why would these investigating agencies initiate action?”

But Thackeray has said the BJP misuses all institutions, including the Election Commission. “Or else, what explains its decision to take away our Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol?” he asked.

“Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP will use central agencies to intimidate its rivals. It is a powerful weapon to keep a political leader engaged in prolonged legal battles. Secondly, it tarnishes the image of the individual,” an NCP leader said.

Pawar has alleged that former home minister Anil Deshmukh was imprisoned and harassed for over a year without any concrete proof and on the basis of a police officer’s statement.

Deshmukh’s release on bail earlier this year has emboldened the NCP to project him as a politician wronged by the BJP government.

However, another senior NCP leader and former minister, Nawab Malik, is still in prison on charges of money laundering and links with a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A senior NCP leader requesting anonymity said, “Pawar Senior has shown exemplary courage to fight back against the BJP. We draw inspiration from him. But there is a lurking fear among each and every leader about the ED, I-T and the CBI. Our system takes several years to dispose of a case. By then your reputation is tarnished. Your family goes through anguish and hurt.”

Ahead of 2019, Pawar had challenged the BJP by declaring he was willing to face any investigation. However, what is applicable to Pawar with his long political innings and public service of 60 years may not work for others within the NCP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and key Sena strategist and former minister Anil Parab have also been subjected to ED investigations.

“When you entangle an MLA or MP in ED cases, they get tied to prolonged legal fights, running to and from courts and ED offices. The political work suffers,” a Shiv Sena MLA facing corruption charges said. “Instead of working among the people, I have to spend my energies and time pursuing legal matters.”

Ahead of the 2019 elections, Opposition parties held joint “Save the Constitution” rallies across the country. With Modi and Amit Shah throwing a bigger challenge to the Opposition in 2024, Pawar and Thackeray seem more determined to fight back against the centre’s plan to keep the ED sword hanging on their leaders.

Instead of leaving the matters to courts, Pawar and Thackeray are taking recourse to the public court.