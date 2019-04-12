Sharad Pawar set to campaign for Urmila Matondkar

ACTOR-TURNED-POLITICIAN Urmila Matondkar, the Congress’s Mumbai North candidate, on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence at Breach Candy.

She later shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter. Under the hashtag #aaplimumbaichimulgi, Matondkar tweeted: “Charismatic leader of masses, visionary beyond par and a truly towering personality… Sharadchandraji Pawar saheb blessed me today… my salute to the legend.”

After returning from her meeting, the actor held a meeting with NCP office-bearers in her constituency, said sources.

Sources added that Matondkar’s meeting with Pawar lasted for about 25 minutes. “The two discussed the campaign strategy for the seat… Pawar has also agreed to campaign for Matondkar,” said a source. Some Congress office-bearers from the constituency also accompanied her for the meeting.

The Mumbai North seat is considered to be a BJP stronghold. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who is seeking a second consecutive term, had defeated Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.46 lakh votes.