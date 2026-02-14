Sharad Pawar recovers, to be discharged from Pune hospital today

Sharad Pawar has recovered from a chest infection and will be discharged from hospital today. (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has recovered from his brief illness and will be discharged on Saturday, authorities at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic said.

Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist and Chairman and Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, said Sharad Pawar is in good health and has recovered well.

“He will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements,” Dr Grant added.

Sharad Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Monday following a chest infection and a persistent bout of coughing. Doctors had attributed the condition to physical stress and fatigue, particularly due to extensive travel and frequent public interactions.