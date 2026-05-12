‘PM’s appeal triggered panic’: Sharad Pawar calls for all-party meet

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Almost 48 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to not buy gold or travel overseas to tide over the West Asia crisis, NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar called for the all-party meeting to discuss the issue, citing it has triggered panic, while MNS president Raj Thackeray asked whether the PM would publicly admit his failure on the economic front.
Claiming that the PM’s appeal had led to an “atmosphere of unease”, Pawar said it has instilled uncertainty among the industrial sectors and global investors.
“On matters of national importance, it is prudent to take into confidence leaders of all political parties,” Pawar said, suggesting the government hold consultations with economic experts and policy makers.
In a letter to the PM, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, “You make mistakes and why should people pay the price? You have suggested austerity measures… will the PM set the example by implementing himself and in his own party BJP? As we believe he is likely to set out on a foreign tour from May 15.”
Questioning the timing of the appeal, Thackeray added, “Why did the seriousness of fuel crises not occur when you and your party leaders were campaigning for Assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, et al?”
According to the MNS chief, there were several instances of fuel prices going up in the past. “The oil prices had increased during 2008, 2011-12,2013-14, 2023. Even during the UPA regime led by Manmohan Singh, fuel prices had increased but he never called for austerity measures. Even during your (Modi) regime when prices were hiked you had not made such an appeal in the past. Why now?”
Taking a dig at Modi, Thackeray further said, “PM Manmohan Singh had served as RBI governor and was an economist. Yet, he would hold consultations with economic experts. Whereas, during your tenure as PM, at least three RBI governors resigned. Now, we have had enough of your Maan Ki Baat. It is time to consult and listen to economic experts.”
Speaking in Guwahati, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “PM’s appeal should be perceived in the right perspective keeping the national interests in mind. The BJP will surely take measures to implement the recommendations both in governance and party level.”
In response to the remarks by NCP(SP) and MNS, the BJP said they are deliberately trying to politicise the PM’s appeal. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “Raj Thackeray should focus on fixing the fault lines in the engine (party symbol) instead of questioning the PM. During the UPA regime when Pawarsaheb was Union agriculture minister, farmers’ suicides had risen. Even then we never heard Pawar talking about any unrest.”
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