‘PM’s appeal triggered panic’: Sharad Pawar calls for all-party meet

Almost 48 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to not buy gold or travel overseas to tide over the West Asia crisis, NCP (SP) Sharad Pawar called for the all-party meeting to discuss the issue, citing it has triggered panic, while MNS president Raj Thackeray asked whether the PM would publicly admit his failure on the economic front.

Claiming that the PM’s appeal had led to an “atmosphere of unease”, Pawar said it has instilled uncertainty among the industrial sectors and global investors.

“On matters of national importance, it is prudent to take into confidence leaders of all political parties,” Pawar said, suggesting the government hold consultations with economic experts and policy makers.