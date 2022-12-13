Sharad Pawar questions PM Modi’s wisdom of attacking Opposition at govt programme

TAKING PRIME Minister Narendra Modi head-on, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday questioned the wisdom behind his attack on opposition through the podium of a government programme. Pawar said that opposition is an important institution in a democracy and contrary to the previous Prime Ministers, this norm is repeatedly violated at present.

“Yesterday, he (PM Modi) was in Nagpur where he targeted the opposition. One can understand attacks on an opposition during election rallies. But how wise it is to attack the opposition in a government programme organised to inaugurate roads, railways and hospital?” asked Pawar. He was speaking at the programme organised by his party on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Pawar said that he has witnessed several PMs even from the times of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. “But Nehru did not attack the opposition even during an election rally, he used to present his side only. Opposition parties, leaders of opposition are also part of democratic institutions. All those need to be respected. All PMs, post-Independence, followed it but not now,” he said.

On Sunday, at the inauguration of first phase of Nagpur-Shirdi Samruddhi Expressway, PM Modi had said: “I also want to caution the people of Maharashtra and the people of the country about a distortion coming in the politics of India. This is the deformity of shortcut politics. This is the deformity of looting the country’s money for political interests. This is the deformity of looting the hard-earned money of taxpayers. These political parties who are adopting shortcuts, these political leaders are the biggest enemies of every taxpayer of the country. Those whose aim is only to come to power, whose aim is only to grab the government by making false promises, they can never build the country. Today, at a time when India is working on goals for the next 25 years, some political parties, in their personal interest, want to destroy India’s economy.”