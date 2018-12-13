Sharad Pawar praises Rahul Gandhi, says Congress has pivotal role to play in alternative to BJP

A DAY after the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party’s victories in Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, its acceptability as the rallying force for a broader anti-BJP plank for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections grew with former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar saying the “Congress has a pivotal role in the alternative to the BJP”.

Declaring his party’s backing to Congress’s attempts in this regard, Pawar also reached out to other political outfits to follow suit. The NCP chief, who turned 78 on Wednesday, was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function organised at the YB Chavan Pratishthan in south Mumbai.

Praising Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Pawar said: “The Congress had entrusted its leadership to a new generation, and the (poll) outcome shows that the people have welcomed it.”

While reiterating his stance that a national level umbrella alliance against the BJP would not be possible, Pawar, rallied the Opposition to join hands against the BJP. “We won’t have a Third front (non-Congress, non-BJP) alliance or UPA-III. But (Opposition) parties must set aside their personal differences to join hands in resolving national level issues.”

Contending that the latest poll outcome was a display of anger against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA regime, Pawar termed it as the “beginning of the change”.

“The (poll) outcome has sent a clear message. People are angry with the government. While we had expected reversals for the BJP in rural and tribal belts, they suffered electoral setbacks even in urban pockets. This is the beginning of the change,” Pawar said, adding: “Now, whenever people get a chance or wherever elections are held, you will notice this change.”

Attacking Modi for running a negative election campaign by targeting the Gandhi family, the NCP chief said: “The Prime Minister forgot all assurances he had given to people. His (election) campaign was focussed on targeting a single family, which backfired.” He added, “Those who haven’t even seen or worked with (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Indira Gandhi kept targeting their family, and people didn’t like it.”

Pawar further said: “There was an attack on the Constitution of India. People have expressed their anger over this as well.”

Contending that democratic governments must observe the limits and the principles drawn for them, Pawar went on to cite the stepping down of former RBI Governor Urjit Patel, the press conference of four Supreme Court judges, and the rift within the Central Bureau of Investigation as instances to stress that these limits and principles hadn’t been observed.