Monday, August 22, 2022

Sharad Pawar posts: Bombay High Court clubs FIRs against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and Nashik student

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale (Image: Facebook)

The Bombay High Court clubbed Monday 22 FIRs against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and six FIRs against a student Nikhil Bhamre, both of them arrested in May for sharing social media posts allegedly against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The first FIR against Chitale at the Kalwa police station will be treated as the main and the others will be treated as the statements under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). All FIRs against Bhamre would now be clubbed at the Naupada police station in Thane.

The court asked the Maharashtra government to file its reply to Chitale and Bhamre’s plea seeking quashing of the FIRs, compensation for wrongful arrest and to declare her arrest as illegal. It will hear the pleas next on September 6.

Must read |Ketaki Chitale, known for controversial social media posts, had drawn ire of Maratha activists too

A division bench of Justice N M Jamadar and Justice N R Borkar referred to the Amish Devgan case in Supreme Court which stated that when there are multiple FIRs, then the first case lodged can be considered as the main FIR.

”What is the state government’s stand on these prayers made in the petition? Both the government and the complainants shall file their affidavits,” the court said.

The Maharashtra Police on June 27 informed the high court that it would not arrest Chitale till further orders in 21 out of 22 FIRs registered against her for a social media post referring to physical ailments Pawar suffers from. A Thane court granted her bail on June 23 in an FIR registered at the Kalwa police station.

Who is Ketaki Chitale? |The Marathi actor arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Sharad Pawar

Chitale, 29, had posted a Marathi poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person, that mentioned only a surname and an age.

The high court on June 21 granted interim bail in two FIRs to Nashik resident Bhamre, 22, who was arrested for posting derogatory comments allegedly aimed at Pawar on social media. It granted him interim relief in the FIRs registered at Naupada police station, Thane and cyber police station, Pune.

The high court had also restrained the police from arresting Bhamre in connection with two other FIRs, filed at Goregaon and Bhoiwada, till further hearing in his plea.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:16:44 pm
