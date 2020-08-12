‘He is immature’: Sharad Pawar on grand-nephew’s demand for CBI probe in Sushant’s case

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Twitter/PawarSpeaks)

NCP president Sharad Pawar Wednesday said that he does not give much importance to the utterance of his grand-nephew Parth Pawar whom he has called “immature” over the latter’s statement of seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“I do not give a dime to what he has to say. He is immature…I have clearly said that I have 100 per cent trust in the Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. But if someone still wants a CBI probe into it, then there is no reason to oppose that too,” Pawar said after a meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Parth Pawar, the eldest of state’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier written a letter to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a CBI probe in actor Shushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In recent days, Parth’s comments have been in contrast to NCP’s state position on issues like of the Ram Temple.

Parth had recently welcomed the commencement of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya terming it as the “reinstallation of the Hindu faith” and the end of a long bitter battle.

Parth had lost the last year’s Lok Sabha election from Maval seat in Maharashtra.

The NCP chief also said that he had recently been to Satara where a farmer expressed surprise to him over discussions in media about Rajput’s death.

“The farmer said he felt surprised at the way it (Rajput’s death) is being discussed in the media. “He (the farmer) said 20 farmers committed suicide in Satara, but it was not even noted by media. So, I know what are the sentiments of the common people,” Pawar said after holding an hour-long interaction with Raut.

