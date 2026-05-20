Amid merger buzz, NCP (SP) MLAs seek clarity at Pawar-led meeting

The meeting, attended by party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers, came in the backdrop of recent meetings between ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel with Pawar, which had fuelled speculation over a rapprochement between the rival factions. (File image)

Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, MLAs and senior leaders of the opposition NCP(SP) on Tuesday sought clarity from party chief Sharad Pawar at a meeting held in Mumbai.

The meeting, attended by party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers, came in the backdrop of recent meetings between ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel with Pawar, which had fuelled speculation over a rapprochement between the rival factions.

“A number of leaders sought to know the reality as it is important to clear the confusion within the minds of ground-level cadres,” a senior NCP (SP) leader said.