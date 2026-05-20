Amid merger buzz, NCP (SP) MLAs seek clarity at Pawar-led meeting

Sharad Pawar merger speculation resurfaced after meetings with rival NCP leaders, but the NCP (SP) clarified there will be no faction reunion.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiMay 20, 2026 08:32 PM IST
sharad pawarThe meeting, attended by party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers, came in the backdrop of recent meetings between ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel with Pawar, which had fuelled speculation over a rapprochement between the rival factions. (File image)
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Amid renewed speculation over a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, MLAs and senior leaders of the opposition NCP(SP) on Tuesday sought clarity from party chief Sharad Pawar at a meeting held in Mumbai.

The meeting, attended by party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers, came in the backdrop of recent meetings between ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel with Pawar, which had fuelled speculation over a rapprochement between the rival factions.

“A number of leaders sought to know the reality as it is important to clear the confusion within the minds of ground-level cadres,” a senior NCP (SP) leader said.

Sources in the party also claimed that more than 22 legislators from the ruling NCP had recently met Sharad Pawar amid reported tensions within the Sunetra Pawar-led camp.

Also Read | Why Sunetra Pawar, Prashant Kishor meeting fuels tensions in NCP ranks

Addressing reporters after the meeting, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said there would be no merger between the two factions.

“Let me make it clear first that the issue of merger is over. There will be no further discussion regarding a merger. We will head into Maharashtra capably as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) under the leadership of respected Sharad Pawar Saheb, who is our face and leader,” Shinde said.

On reports of MLAs meeting Pawar, Shinde said: “As I mentioned earlier, many people have met respected Sharad Pawar Saheb. Many people keep meeting him; no alternative meaning should be derived from this. There is no discussion regarding the merger of both NCP factions, nor is there any such attempt.”

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Shinde said the meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation and building a strong opposition in Maharashtra under Pawar’s leadership.

“The meeting discussed building a capable opposition party in Maharashtra under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. This will be done with everyone’s participation to take the party forward with immense hope, taking along MPs, MLAs, and all those who contested the elections, with everyone dedicating their time,” he said.

Later in the day, ruling NCP leader Umesh Patil denied claims that ruling party MLAs had met Pawar and reiterated that there was no proposal for a merger between the two factions.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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