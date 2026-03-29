Sharad Pawar set to launch state-wide outreach campaign soon

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After a nearly three-month hiatus due to health concerns, Sharad Pawar is preparing to return to active politics, with plans to launch a state-wide outreach campaign within the next two weeks to revive the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP).
The move comes at a crucial juncture for the party, which suffered significant setbacks in the recent local body elections, losing ground to the ruling faction of the NCP and other parties. Senior leaders say Pawar’s renewed engagement will focus on rebuilding the organisation from the ground up.
“After a brief pause, Pawar saheb has indicated he will resume political activity soon. His health issues have been resolved, and the priority now is to rebuild the party,” a senior functionary said.
As part of the revival push, the party has organised a felicitation event on March 30 to honour newly elected representatives from the local polls. This will be followed by district-wise organisational meetings in Mumbai from March 31 to April 2.
NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde framed the electoral gains as a moral victory. “Our candidates fought against money power and misuse of authority. Their success reflects public trust and commitment to democratic values,” he said.
Parallel to Pawar’s political comeback, speculation over a possible merger between the rival NCP factions has resurfaced.
Ruling NCP MLA Sunil Shelke suggested that unity under Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar could strengthen the party. “If both factions come together under her leadership, it will benefit workers and leaders alike,” he said, while adding that no formal discussions have taken place.
Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode said a merger would be welcomed across Maharashtra. Both leaders are seen as close to the late Ajit Pawar.
State NCP president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare maintained that any decision on merger rests with Sunetra Pawar.
However, leaders from the NCP (SP) have struck a cautious note. Senior leader Jayant Patil had earlier dismissed the issue, stating that a merger was not currently under consideration. Notably, voices within the faction that previously claimed a merger had been finalised have now fallen silent.
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