Sharad Pawar set to launch state-wide outreach campaign soon

After a nearly three-month hiatus due to health concerns, Sharad Pawar is preparing to return to active politics, with plans to launch a state-wide outreach campaign within the next two weeks to revive the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

The move comes at a crucial juncture for the party, which suffered significant setbacks in the recent local body elections, losing ground to the ruling faction of the NCP and other parties. Senior leaders say Pawar’s renewed engagement will focus on rebuilding the organisation from the ground up.

“After a brief pause, Pawar saheb has indicated he will resume political activity soon. His health issues have been resolved, and the priority now is to rebuild the party,” a senior functionary said.