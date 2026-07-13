Will Sharad Pawar leave the MVA? Mixed signals unsettle NCP (SP)

Will Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) remain with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or move closer to the BJP-led NDA? The question is no longer confined to political circles. It is now dividing the party itself, with at least half its MLAs telling the leadership they would rather join the ruling alliance than remain in the opposition, according to senior party leaders.

The pressure is being driven as much by governance as by politics. According to party sources, at least five of the party’s 10 MLAs have argued that joining the NDA would make it easier to secure development funds and administrative approvals for their constituencies. For them, the issue is increasingly administrative rather than ideological.

“The meetings and talks are happening almost on a daily basis. At least five MLAs have told the leadership that instead of merging with the Congress or staying within the opposition front, it is better to join hands with the NDA,” a senior leader said.

Several legislators, sources said, have also expressed frustration over what they describe as the party’s inconsistent political positioning.

“Sometimes we abstain from voting or sometimes we don’t oppose the government on several issues. It is better to take a stand of joining the ruling alliance instead of staying within the opposition,” another MLA said.

Sharad Pawar has so far remained silent on the speculation and, according to party leaders, has not convened any formal meeting to discuss the party’s future political course. His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has stopped short of either ruling out or endorsing the possibility of joining the NDA. Senior leader Jayant Patil, meanwhile, has told colleagues in informal meetings that at least half the party’s MLAs are inclined towards joining the ruling alliance.

The debate intensified after six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing easier access to government approvals and development funds for their constituencies as one of the reasons for their decision. Their move triggered speculation that the NCP (SP) could instead explore a merger with the Congress to prevent further erosion of its organisation and legislative strength.

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Congress leaders in Maharashtra, however, are learnt to have advised the party high command against a formal merger, favouring instead the induction of individual leaders willing to join the Congress.

Although the NCP (SP), with 10 MLAs in the Assembly and eight Lok Sabha MPs, is the smallest among Maharashtra’s six major political parties, its parliamentary strength has assumed significance at a time when the BJP-led NDA is looking to bolster its numbers ahead of key legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill. Party leaders believe the NDA would be open to support from smaller parties such as the NCP (SP).

A series of political meetings over the past few days has only fuelled the speculation.

During his visit to the legislature to attend a high-power committee meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Sharad Pawar made an unscheduled visit to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office. Shinde left the ongoing Cabinet meeting to receive him.

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Days later, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde. That was followed by a meeting between NCP (SP) MLC Eknath Khadse and Tawde, after which Khadse also met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting between Pawar and Shinde did not go down well with Shiv Sena (UBT). “If meetings of this nature are held by going under the roof of the traitor who overthrew our government, it diminishes the credibility of a major leader. Had we been in their position, we would not have gone to Ajit Dada’s cabin to hold a meeting. What Sharad Pawar should do is an internal matter of his own party. However, coming to Eknath Shinde’s cabin and conducting your meeting there is an act that hurts the Shiv Sena,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

The Congress, while acknowledging the pressure on opposition parties, has publicly expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar will not abandon the opposition alliance.

“We all know the kind of pressure tactics used by the ruling BJP over the opposition. But we firmly believe that Sharad Pawar will not take a decision that will hurt his secular and progressive image,” Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said.

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For now, Sharad Pawar has neither endorsed nor ruled out any political realignment. His silence has only intensified speculation within the party, leaving MLAs pressing for a decision while allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi await clarity on his next move.