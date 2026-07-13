Will Sharad Pawar leave the MVA? Mixed signals unsettle NCP (SP)

With at least half the party's MLAs favouring a tie-up with the NDA, Sharad Pawar's silence is fuelling anxiety within the party and unease among MVA allies.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 01:54 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has so far remained silent on the speculation and, according to party leaders, has not convened any formal meeting to discuss the party's future political course.Sharad Pawar has so far remained silent on the speculation and, according to party leaders, has not convened any formal meeting to discuss the party's future political course. (File)
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Will Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) remain with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or move closer to the BJP-led NDA? The question is no longer confined to political circles. It is now dividing the party itself, with at least half its MLAs telling the leadership they would rather join the ruling alliance than remain in the opposition, according to senior party leaders.

The pressure is being driven as much by governance as by politics. According to party sources, at least five of the party’s 10 MLAs have argued that joining the NDA would make it easier to secure development funds and administrative approvals for their constituencies. For them, the issue is increasingly administrative rather than ideological.

“The meetings and talks are happening almost on a daily basis. At least five MLAs have told the leadership that instead of merging with the Congress or staying within the opposition front, it is better to join hands with the NDA,” a senior leader said.

Several legislators, sources said, have also expressed frustration over what they describe as the party’s inconsistent political positioning.

“Sometimes we abstain from voting or sometimes we don’t oppose the government on several issues. It is better to take a stand of joining the ruling alliance instead of staying within the opposition,” another MLA said.

Sharad Pawar has so far remained silent on the speculation and, according to party leaders, has not convened any formal meeting to discuss the party’s future political course. His daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has stopped short of either ruling out or endorsing the possibility of joining the NDA. Senior leader Jayant Patil, meanwhile, has told colleagues in informal meetings that at least half the party’s MLAs are inclined towards joining the ruling alliance.

The debate intensified after six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing easier access to government approvals and development funds for their constituencies as one of the reasons for their decision. Their move triggered speculation that the NCP (SP) could instead explore a merger with the Congress to prevent further erosion of its organisation and legislative strength.

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Congress leaders in Maharashtra, however, are learnt to have advised the party high command against a formal merger, favouring instead the induction of individual leaders willing to join the Congress.

Although the NCP (SP), with 10 MLAs in the Assembly and eight Lok Sabha MPs, is the smallest among Maharashtra’s six major political parties, its parliamentary strength has assumed significance at a time when the BJP-led NDA is looking to bolster its numbers ahead of key legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill. Party leaders believe the NDA would be open to support from smaller parties such as the NCP (SP).

A series of political meetings over the past few days has only fuelled the speculation.

During his visit to the legislature to attend a high-power committee meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Sharad Pawar made an unscheduled visit to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office. Shinde left the ongoing Cabinet meeting to receive him.

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Days later, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde. That was followed by a meeting between NCP (SP) MLC Eknath Khadse and Tawde, after which Khadse also met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting between Pawar and Shinde did not go down well with Shiv Sena (UBT). “If meetings of this nature are held by going under the roof of the traitor who overthrew our government, it diminishes the credibility of a major leader. Had we been in their position, we would not have gone to Ajit Dada’s cabin to hold a meeting. What Sharad Pawar should do is an internal matter of his own party. However, coming to Eknath Shinde’s cabin and conducting your meeting there is an act that hurts the Shiv Sena,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said.

The Congress, while acknowledging the pressure on opposition parties, has publicly expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar will not abandon the opposition alliance.

“We all know the kind of pressure tactics used by the ruling BJP over the opposition. But we firmly believe that Sharad Pawar will not take a decision that will hurt his secular and progressive image,” Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said.

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For now, Sharad Pawar has neither endorsed nor ruled out any political realignment. His silence has only intensified speculation within the party, leaving MLAs pressing for a decision while allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi await clarity on his next move.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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