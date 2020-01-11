Sharad Pawar likely to call meeting of allies to ensure better coordination

Sharad Pawar is likely to convene a meeting of key leaders of allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. (File) Sharad Pawar is likely to convene a meeting of key leaders of allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. (File)

SHARAD PAWAR is likely to convene a meeting of key leaders of allies Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to put in place a mechanism for smooth coordination among the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government. Sources said a core committee comprising senior ministers from all the three parties would also be set up to address intra-party differences.

“With the Cabinet in place and several local bodies elections ahead, we feel there should be a committee that will regularly monitor developments and ensure better coordination between ministers from the three parties,” a Congress leader said.

Sources said that initially, it was felt that senior leaders from the three parties, like the NCP chief and Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan, who are not a part of the government, should form a small coordination committee.

“However, some ministers are of the opinion that the coordination committee should comprise of ministers who are well versed with daily administrative and political developments facing the state,” a source said.

A senior NCP leader said, “When Uddhav Thackeray recently met leading industrialists, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was not invited to the event… Maha Vikas Aghadi government is not run by Sena alone. Congress and NCP are important partners. In a coalition government, every party should get due importance and thus a coordination committee is needed.”

