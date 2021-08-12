Man detained in Pune for pretending to be Sharad Pawar on phone

Mumbai crime branch detained a man in Pune for allegedly making a phone call to Mantralaya pretending to be NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The person made the call on Wednesday to a senior official at Mantralaya and spoke about the transfer of an official.

“The person claimed to be Sharad Pawar and said he was calling from Silver Oak, the south Mumbai-based bungalow, from where Pawar operates,” an official said.

The official however suspected something amiss and called up Silver Oak and found out that Pawar was not present there. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Gamdevi police station and the man was detained in Pune, an officer said.

The officer added that further investigation is on to find out who else are involved in the crime.