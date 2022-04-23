Sharad Pawar house attack: Sadavarte among 115 to be granted bail

A sessions court on Friday granted bail to lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte and 114 others, including striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), booked for the attack on the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on April 8.

Additional Sessions Judge R M Sadrani directed that they be released on provisional cash bail. The conditions for their bail include that they cannot induce or threaten witnesses or hamper probe.

Sadavarte, who was representing the MSRTC workers in the petition on their strike before the Bombay High Court, was arrested for allegedly being the main conspirator of the protest held at Pawar’s house.

The police, opposing his bail plea, said that while Sadavarte had claimed that he had not taken any professional fee from the striking workers, probe has revealed that he had received Rs 2 crore from the workers to fight their case.

Following interrogation by Mumbai Police, the Satara police had also taken Sadavarte’s custody. Thus, he will remain in jail.