Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Sharad Pawar has ‘dinner plans’ with Shinde, Fadnavis today; both sides assert ‘not political’

NATIONALIST CONGRESS Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

NATIONALIST CONGRESS Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are planning to “meet for dinner” in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With the move coming ahead of the crucial Mumbai Cricket Association elections, both the sides have said it is not a political move, and asserted that several leaders from different political parties will come together just to “celebrate cricket”.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP president Sharad Pawar, along with others, will have dinner at Garware Club in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday,” revealed BJP sources on Tuesday. “MCA is a highly prestigious association, and Fadnavis and Pawar’s dinner plans are related to MCA. It is purely in the context of sports. Don’t read politics in such events,” a close aide of Fadnavis cautioned.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:49:23 am
