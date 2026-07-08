Sharad Pawar meets Eknath Shinde amid ‘talks’ in NCP(SP) over joining NDA

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Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s official office in the legislative campus. The meeting took place after Pawar attended the high- power committee meeting on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute at the legislature.
Pawar’s visit comes amid speculations of political developments within the NCP (SP) and a group of leaders said to be pressuring the party leadership to take a decision on whether to join the ruling NDA or not.
Shinde’s office said that the meeting was held in cordial environment and it was mutually decided that despite political differences, the dialogue and communication should continue on matters concerning state interest.
Earlier in the meeting on Maharashtra-Karnataka issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Maharashtra government stands firmly with the Marathi-speaking people in the border region regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue and will continue to make every effort for their rightful claims. He stated that the government will do everything in its power to protect the legitimate rights of the Marathi people in the border areas.
Fadnavis announced that senior legal experts will be appointed to expedite the hearing of the border case in the Supreme Court, and that competent legal aid will be provided to the Marathi people facing various lawsuits in Karnataka.
He added that the government is ready to take necessary action on all suggestions and pending issues raised by the committee.
Aall information regarding the Linguistic Minorities Commission will be compiled and sent to all Members of Parliament from Maharashtra, ensuring the issue can be effectively raised in Parliament.
The meeting was attended by members of high-level committee including Pawar, Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, and Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif.
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