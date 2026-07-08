Sharad Pawar meets Eknath Shinde amid ‘talks’ in NCP(SP) over joining NDA

Sharad Pawar's visit comes amid speculations of political developments within the NCP (SP) and a group of leaders said to be pressuring the party leadership to take a decision. (Express photo Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s official office in the legislative campus. The meeting took place after Pawar attended the high- power committee meeting on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute at the legislature.

Pawar’s visit comes amid speculations of political developments within the NCP (SP) and a group of leaders said to be pressuring the party leadership to take a decision on whether to join the ruling NDA or not.

Shinde’s office said that the meeting was held in cordial environment and it was mutually decided that despite political differences, the dialogue and communication should continue on matters concerning state interest.