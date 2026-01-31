Sharad Pawar distances himself from NCP merger decisions

Sharad Pawar said merger talks between the two NCP factions now appear uncertain after recent developments. (PTI Photo)

distanced himself from recent developments, stating that several decisions being reported were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction and not discussed with his group. Amid renewed political speculation over a possible reunification of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, party founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday, stating that several decisions being reported were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led faction and not discussed with his group.

Addressing reporters, Pawar clarified that discussions regarding the possible merger of the two NCP factions had been underway but now appear uncertain.

“For the last four months, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil discussed the issue of the merger of two parties. Now, the unfortunate accident has happened. It seems that the process will now be discontinued,” Pawar said, indicating that recent events may stall reconciliation efforts between the factions.

He acknowledged that senior leaders from both camps had earlier engaged in talks. “Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde were involved in the talks of merger,” Pawar noted.

However, Pawar maintained that several recent decisions being attributed to the unified party structure were internal matters of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.