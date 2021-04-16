Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after surgery

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted to the south Mumbai hospital on April 11. The next day, the NCP chief underwent a gallbladder surgery.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said, “Pawar is fine now. He was advised to stay at the hospital for couple days more after the surgery.”

Pawar, who has returned to his Mumbai home, thanked his well-wishers. The NCP chief is likely to rest for a few more days and cannot travel and hold meetings immediately. Pawar’s wife Pratibha Pawar, daughter and MP Supriya Sule, son-in-law Sadanand Sule, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar attended to the ailing leader during his hospitalisation.