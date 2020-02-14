Cops be allowed to sit during VIP visits: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Home Ministry. (File) NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Home Ministry. (File)

IN A letter to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP president Sharad Pawar has urged him ensure that police personnel on duty during VIP visits and rallies should be allowed to sit.

“Police personal need to be prompt and vigilant during gatherings and rallies. However, I feel that when rallies are going on peacefully, police personal, especially female staffers, have to suffer unnecessarily. It is also not appropriate to keep senior police officers standing for such a long time,” Pawar wrote in the letter dated February 10.

“When rallies are peaceful, guidelines should be issued to ensure seating arrangements for women police officers, senior officers and other police personal,” he added while requesting the home ministry to pass an order allowing such leeway to police personnel.

In the letter, Pawar also said that as police personnel are expected to guard roads during official tours of ministers and senior politicians, if these tours get delayed, the officers have to keep standing at the spot for hours.

He sought that technology and wireless systems be used to ensure that the police are informed exactly when the politicians would arrive so that the do not have to remain standing for a long time.

