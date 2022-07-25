scorecardresearch
Sharad Pawar draws Brahmin bodies’ ire for remarks on writings of Purandhare

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 25, 2022 12:58:24 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File)

Following his remarks describing late historian Babasaheb Purandare’s writings on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as “injustice” to the great Maratha king, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday came under attack from Brahmin groups.

“His remarks are an attempt to belittle the achievement of a member of a particular community. And that is the reason why we had refused to meet him a couple of months back when he had extended an invitation to us,” said Anand Dave, who heads the Brahman Mahasangh, adding that “our stand of not meeting him has proved right.”

At a book release function on Saturday, Pawar had said he disagreed with the writings of Purandare, a highly respected author and historian, with regard to Shivaji Maharaj. “I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s writings, books and speeches did injustice to the Maratha king,” Pawar had said. Dave said he had described Pawar as “casteist” on earlier occasions as well, and he would stick by that description.

“Pawar’s claim that Babasaheb Purandare had done injustice to Chhatrapati Shivaji is not only inappropriate but also condemnable. If Babasaheb Purandare’s writings are not based on fact, then will Pawar saheb take the effort to script what he claims to be true history,” he said. Sambhaji Brigade, the right wing outfit which had led the attack on Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, in 2004 in the wake of the James Laine controversy, also attacked Pawar, though for a different reason.

“Whatever Sharad Pawar said regarding injustice done to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is true, but he has been very late in saying so. For two and a half years, NCP was in power but Sharad Pawar never uttered a word against Purandare. And now, out of power, Pawar is attacking Purandare. Pawar keeps changing his stand as per his convenience. He says one thing in Kolhapur and another in Pune,” Santosh Shinde, state coordinator, Sambhaji Brigade, Maharashtra, said.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “Pawar has spoken against Purandare’s writings and not against Purandare as a Brahmin. The two should not be linked.”

