Sharad Pawar draws Brahmin bodies’ ire for remarks on writings of Purandhare

July 25, 2022 12:58:24 am
Following his remarks describing late historian Babasaheb Purandare’s writings on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as “injustice” to the great Maratha king, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday came under attack from Brahmin groups.
“His remarks are an attempt to belittle the achievement of a member of a particular community. And that is the reason why we had refused to meet him a couple of months back when he had extended an invitation to us,” said Anand Dave, who heads the Brahman Mahasangh, adding that “our stand of not meeting him has proved right.”
At a book release function on Saturday, Pawar had said he disagreed with the writings of Purandare, a highly respected author and historian, with regard to Shivaji Maharaj. “I do not agree with the writings of Babasaheb Purandare on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Purandare’s writings, books and speeches did injustice to the Maratha king,” Pawar had said. Dave said he had described Pawar as “casteist” on earlier occasions as well, and he would stick by that description.
“Pawar’s claim that Babasaheb Purandare had done injustice to Chhatrapati Shivaji is not only inappropriate but also condemnable. If Babasaheb Purandare’s writings are not based on fact, then will Pawar saheb take the effort to script what he claims to be true history,” he said. Sambhaji Brigade, the right wing outfit which had led the attack on Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, in 2004 in the wake of the James Laine controversy, also attacked Pawar, though for a different reason.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Whatever Sharad Pawar said regarding injustice done to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is true, but he has been very late in saying so. For two and a half years, NCP was in power but Sharad Pawar never uttered a word against Purandare. And now, out of power, Pawar is attacking Purandare. Pawar keeps changing his stand as per his convenience. He says one thing in Kolhapur and another in Pune,” Santosh Shinde, state coordinator, Sambhaji Brigade, Maharashtra, said.
NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “Pawar has spoken against Purandare’s writings and not against Purandare as a Brahmin. The two should not be linked.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
Horoscope Today, July 25, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Hooda shows promise as potential spin bowling all-rounder
Gujarat gets 64% of average rain so far
Sharad Pawar draws Brahmin bodies’ ire for remarks on writings of Purandhare
Man beaten up after being tied to tree ‘for attacking schoolgirl’; three booked
Glad that someone has finally bagged a Worlds medal after 19 long years
ISC results | Pune students shine: Two from The Bishops’ School make it to all-India third rank
Cong proud of standing with all sections: Pawan Khera
Arvind Kejriwal’s 2nd visit in a week, to go to Somnath temple tomorrow
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies
Lulu Namaz Row: All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
ISC results: Thane girl aces Maharashtra merit list, also finds spot among all-India toppers