Sharad Pawar booked in money laundering case: In Mumbai today, NCP plans show of strength

TWO DAYS after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case of alleged money laundering against him, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is set to present himself at the ED office on Friday, in what may turn out to be a political show of strength.

“As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs,” Pawar tweeted on Thursday.

He also asked NCP workers not to gather outside the ED office. “I appeal to all my cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the Constitution and respect for institutions, I request your cooperation to the police and other government agencies.”

Pawar had on Tuesday said he was volunteering to meet the ED, as he did not want the agency to believe that he had vanished or was avoiding an inquiry. “For the next month, I will be campaigning across the state. I will be spending a lot of time outside Mumbai. In such a situation, if the ED decides to send me some sort of love message and in case I am not in Mumbai, they should not think that I have become invisible or am not traceable,” he had said.

The ED notice seems to have come as a shot in the arm for Pawar and the NCP, which has witnessed a string of desertions in the last few months. The NCP has sought to use the ED case to rejuvenate the party cadre. All party workers have been directed to put up Pawar’s picture on their social media accounts on Friday.

“They may detain our leaders and activists but we will reach Mumbai in large numbers on Friday in solidarity with our party chief,” NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said.

Significantly, Pawar has received support from unexpected quarters. Social activist Anna Hazare, who has been critical of Pawar in the past, on Friday expressed surprise over his inclusion in the list of accused leaders in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

“According to the documents that I had regarding the case, there is no evidence against Sharad Pawar. There is, however, evidence against Ajit Pawar. I am surprised how Sharad Pawar’s name got included,” Hazare told mediapersons in Ralegan Siddhi.

His bitter rival, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti, too, has come out in support of Pawar. Amid this, the state Congress’ muted response — no senior leader has yet made any statement against the ED notice — has not escaped notice.

The ED, meanwhile, has indicated that it will not allow Pawar to enter its premises on Friday. The agency has not issued any summons to Pawar so far. Security around the ED office in south Mumbai is likely to be stepped up in view of the NCP’s attempt to put up a show of strength.