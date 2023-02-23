Sharad Pawar had no issue with BJP-NCP alliance, was ‘biased’ against Fadnavis: Bawankule

In a startling revelation, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said NCP leader Sharad Pawar was not averse to an alliance with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections.

Bawankule, who is campaigning for the Kasba Assembly bypoll in the Pune district, said on Wednesday, “Pawar Senior was ready for a BJP and NCP alliance. His only condition was Fadnavis should not become CM.”

“Pawar has this bias against Fadnavis. His single agenda was to keep Fadnavis away from CMship. Had the BJP accepted Pawar’s demand, the NCP would have given the go-ahead for the alliance,” he added.

The 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra were led by then CM and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner Fadnavis. Fadnavis, who was hand-picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the CM’s post after the 2014 Assembly elections, lead the party to power.

In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats out of 288 seats. Five years later, the BJP won 205 seats. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested as the pre-poll alliance partners in 2019. But after the elections, the Shiv Sena broke the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

Bawankule said, “The central leadership of the BJP had made it clear it will not compromise its stand on Fadnavis as CM.” Explaining Pawar’s reservation over Fadnavis as the CM, Bawankule said, “The NCP president knew if Fadnavis were to take charge in the second term as CM, he would overshadow everybody in Maharashtra. The BJP would have become very strong. The NCP would be wiped out.”

As a result, Pawar backed out at the last minute, he said.

The BJP and NCP alliance, which saw the controversial early morning swearing-in with Fadnavis as CM and Ajit Pawar as his deputy, lasted for just three days. Fadnavis had to resign as NCP refused to support the alliance.

Pawar had said earlier, “The outcome of the short-lived (Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar) alliance was President’s rule in Maharashtra was lifted. As a result, it paved way for Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as CM.”

The politics behind the whole alliance and its downfall has remained a well-guarded secret. However, Fadnavis recently revealed the BJP and NCP alliance talks were held with Sharad Pawar and that he was aware of the alliance, but changed his stand later.

The opposition leader Ajit Pawar has refrained from speaking about the early morning swearing-in. Ajit Pawar has maintained, “I have already stated I am not going to comment on it.”