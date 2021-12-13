scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
NCP chief's 81st birthday: Pawar asks party workers to adapt to the changing socio-political scenario

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 13, 2021 1:35:39 am
Sharad Pawar

SHARAD PAWAR asked party workers to adapt to the changing socio-political scenario and said that the vision and ideologies of social reformers like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar continue to be the guiding light for the future. The NCP supremo addressed a function organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here to mark his 81st birthday.

Pawar said that the NCP may be a small party with a limited cadre, but its “uniqueness” is that its workers are committed to taking along all the deprived sections of society.

“If members of a section of the society feel they can’t lead a dignified life, we should facilitate that,” Pawar said addressing the party workers.

The NCP chief said the ideologies and philosophies of the three social reformers — Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Ambedkar — constituted his party’s backbone.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Pawar on his birthday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sent a bouquet to Pawar to his residence, Silver Oak, in south Mumbai.

