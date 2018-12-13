Sharad Pawar bats for Congress, Rahul Gandhi

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday declared his party’s support to the Congress for forging an anti-BJP plank and praised the leadership of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event at YB Chavan Pratishthan auditorium here, Pawar said the “Congress has a pivotal role in the alternative to the BJP”. Asking the Opposition to join hands, Pawar said, “We won’t have a third front alliance or UPA-III. But (Opposition) parties must set aside their personal differences to join hands in resolving national level issues.”

Praising Rahul’s leadership, Pawar said, “The Congress had entrusted its leadership to a new generation, and the (poll) outcome shows that people have welcomed it.”