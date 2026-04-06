Congress has right to field candidate: Sharad Pawar on Baramati bypoll

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Pawar noted that while the Congress party decided to field a candidate in Baramati, it was their right to do so. (File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president and senior Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the Pawar family decided not to contest the Baramati by-election out of grief over the untimely demise of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar but refrained from attacking Congress for stepping up to contest the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Pawar noted that while the Congress party decided to field a candidate in Baramati, it was their right to do so. When asked about his grandnephew Parth Pawar, who claimed that downfall of Congress has started since it is contesting the bypoll, Pawar remarked that he was unsure if Parth Pawar possessed the political maturity required to comment on the Congress.