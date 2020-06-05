Shanmukhananda Sabha plans to increase capacity at dialysis centre

The sabha has been running its dialysis centre in three shifts since the lockdown and has completed 2,500 dialysis procedures. (Representational Photo) The sabha has been running its dialysis centre in three shifts since the lockdown and has completed 2,500 dialysis procedures. (Representational Photo)

Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai, plans to augment its facilities to enable 50,000 dialysis procedures annually from the present 12,500.

The sabha has been running its dialysis centre in three shifts since the lockdown and has completed 2,500 dialysis procedures. Its dialysis centre caters to renal impaired patients and charges Rs 350 for a dialysis procedure. The centre provides most of its services free for the poor and needy patients, said sabha president Dr V Shankar.

Meanwhile, so far 150 artistes have benefitted from the sabha’s Vayovruddha Kalakaar Masika Artha Sahaya Yojana, which gives lifelong monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per month to artistes. The sabha has also given one-time grant of Rs 4,000 to Nadaswaram and Thavil Vidhwans whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic.

