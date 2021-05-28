Shankara Hindu Mission distributes ration to the needy

Free ration being distributed in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

Sri Shankara Hindu Mission, an organisation started by late Sankaracharya of Kanchi Peetam Sri Jayendra Saraswati Swamigal, in Mumbai, on Wednesday distributed free ration to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ration was distributed to 100 people at Sri Shankara Mattham in Matunga on the 127th Jayanthi of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal.

Free ration was distributed to 30 people in Dombivali too.

“This exercise will be carried out every month for different sections of the society, including Covid-19 warriors,” said Siva Subramanian, secretary of Shankara Mattham.