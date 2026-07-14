After K Rustom, FDA suspends licences of Mumbai’s iconic Shalimar, Noor Mohammadi over alleged hygiene lapses

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food business licence of Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Bhendi Bazaar. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of three Mumbai restaurants, including the iconic Shalimar and Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Bhendi Bazaar, after inspections allegedly found multiple violations of food safety regulations.

The licence of Rehmania Restaurant in Umarkhadi has also been suspended.

The latest action comes within a week of the FDA suspending the licence of Mumbai’s iconic K Rustom & Co in Churchgate after inspectors allegedly found live rats, houseflies, expired food products and other serious food safety violations.

According to the FDA, the action followed inspections conducted under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.