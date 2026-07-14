After K Rustom, FDA suspends licences of Mumbai’s iconic Shalimar, Noor Mohammadi over alleged hygiene lapses
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration also suspended the licence of Rehmania Restaurant after inspections allegedly found multiple food safety violations, including unhygienic kitchens, inadequate pest control and missing mandatory records.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of three Mumbai restaurants, including the iconic Shalimar and Noor Mohammadi Hotel in Bhendi Bazaar, after inspections allegedly found multiple violations of food safety regulations.
The licence of Rehmania Restaurant in Umarkhadi has also been suspended.
According to the FDA, the action followed inspections conducted under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd had its licence suspended on July 14 after a reinspection allegedly found that 25 deficiencies, first flagged during an inspection in April, had not been rectified.
According to the FDA, these included wet and slippery kitchen floors, the absence of records for raw materials and edible oil quality, failure to conduct drinking water quality tests, inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and open windows without insect-proof screens.
Noor Mohammadi Hotel, one of Mumbai’s oldest restaurants that completed 100 years in 2024 and is known for dishes such as Nalli Nihari and Chicken Sanju Baba, also had its licence suspended with immediate effect.
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The FDA alleged that inspectors found thick layers of oil on kitchen floors, open windows allowing flies, insects and crows near the kebab section, peeling paint and greasy walls, unhygienic storage of raw materials, use of old and unclean utensils, absence of supplier records, lack of drinking water quality records, and inadequate pest control measures. When Khalid Hakim, who represents the third generation running the establishment, was reached out, he said he is unaware of any suspension order.
“We have received a letter, it says we got 45 marks out of 100. I don’t know anything about suspension. I have just reached the shop, will have better understanding in some time.
The FDA also suspended the licence of Rehmania Restaurant, alleging inspectors found inadequate storage of food, chemicals and packaging material, rusted equipment, peeling plaster and paint on walls and ceilings, doors without insect-proofing, and the absence of mandatory food safety and drinking water quality records.
The FDA said the licences were suspended under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the establishments allegedly failed to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements prescribed under the law.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More