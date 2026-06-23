Shala Praveshotsav: CM says one can excel in life with hardwork & determination, cites PM Modi’s journey

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said, "The students here and even their parents may think that they belong to an ordinary family and how can they make progress in life."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday launched the 24th edition of annual Shala Praveshotsav from B N High School in Vadnagar of Mehsana district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alma mater.

Addressing the children and their parents on the occasion, the CM said that PM Modi has provided an inspiring example of how a person from ordinary family background can excel in life with hardwork and determination.

Shala Praveshotsav, an annual school enrollment drive, was started by Narendra Modi in 2003 when he was the Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said, “The students here and even their parents may think that they belong to an ordinary family and how can they make progress in life…To come out of this mindset, PM Modi has provided a proud example to all of us. That with ardency and fearlessness, one can reach the destination of (being) prime minister from an ordinary family.”