Shakti Mills gangrape cases: Bombay HC likely to decide on constitutional validity of IPC Section 376E today

The Bombay High Court on Monday is likely to decide on the constitutional validity of Section 376E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that states that a repeat rape offender should be imprisoned for the rest of his life or sentenced to death. The stringent provision was added by an amendment made by the Parliament in 2013, following the Nirbhaya gangrape incident.

The law has been challenged by the three convicts — Vijay Jadhav, Mohammed Kasim Bengali and Mohammed Salim Ansari — all sentenced to death by a sessions court in 2014 for the gangrape of a city-based photojournalist on August 22, 2013. The same year, the three were also convicted for raping a call centre employee. Both instances of gangrape had taken place in 2013 in the Shakti Mills compound.

The trials in both the cases were held simultaneously and the conviction was handed out on the same day. However, the trial court proceeded to pronounce the punishment in the call centre employee case and subsequently allowed a prosecution plea to charge the convicts under Section 376E.

Earlier this year, during arguments before the court, lawyer Yug Chaudhry, arguing for the accused, had said that the accused could not have been charged under Section 376E as the second offence was not committed after conviction in the first. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state government and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the Centre supported the law, by stating that such law was necessary to tackle increasing cases of rape in the country.

Aabad Ponda, the amicus curiae in the case, had argued that this law might not be applicable to the three gangrape convicts.