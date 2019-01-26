Shakti Mills gangrape case: HC pulls up govt for not trying to expedite hearing on confirmation of death sentence

The Bombay High Court Friday pulled up the state government for being insensitive and not making an effort for an expedited hearing on confirmation of death sentence awarded to the accused in the Shakti Mills gangrape case.

Advertising

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A S Gadkari said: “In cases like these, if the state shows insensitiveness, then we can’t do anything.” The bench made the observation after noticing that the state government had moved in June 2014, seeking confirmation on the death sentences awarded to the convicts and that it has been pending for over four years now. The bench said it was the responsibility of the state government to move before the assigned court or the Chief Justice for early hearing.

On January 3, the hearing on the confirmation was listed, but it was adjourned on account of three writ petitions filed by the convicts challenging the constitutional validity of the provision under which death sentence was awarded to them. On the same day, Justice Oka directed the state to clarify with the Chief Justice if the writ petitions and the confirmation pleas should be heard together.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil said the writ petitions should be heard and decided upon first. On this, Justice Oka said on Friday that it was the state government’s duty to point out before the Chief Justice that such directions would delay the confirmation hearing. Justice Oka told the state to approach the Chief Justice again, seeking that the writ petitions and the confirmation pleas be placed together to be heard by a common bench to prevent any further delay.

Advertising

In April 2014, a sessions court had awarded the death sentence to three men found guilty of raping a 23-year-old photojournalist in the abandoned Shakti Mills in central Mumbai. Observing that there was no scope of leniency, the three convicts — Vijay Jadhav (18), Mohammad Qasim Shaikh (20) and Salim Ansari (27) — were sentenced to death for repeating the crime. The fourth convict in the case, Siraj Rehman, was sentenced to life.