Shakti draft Bill referred to joint select committee

The 21-member committee will be headed by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

An approval to draft Bill proposing crucial changes to existing laws on violence against women and children was deferred on Tuesday.

The Legislative Assembly referred the Bill, to be enacted as Shakti Bill, 2020, to a joint select committee of both the Houses of the Legislature amid Opposition’s demand for a detailed discussion.

Modelled on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act, the new Bill proposes death penalty for rape, gangrape, acid attack and aggravated sexual assault of minors; fines up to Rs 10 lakh for those found guilty of sexual violence; faster investigation and quicker disposal of cases.

Citing lack of time for an effective discussion on the Bill during the two-day Winter Session, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, had earlier moved a motion that it should be referred to a select committee.

The 21-member committee will be headed by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. It has been mandated to submit its recommendations in the next session of the Assembly, which will commence on March 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the government managed to clear the Bill for establishment of the state’s first sports university in Pune. It also secured the passage for postponement of revision of capital value for computation of property tax in Mumbai by one year; appointment of administration of local bodies where elections have been deferred due to the pandemic; postponement of elections in cooperative societies and relaxations in deadlines for application for setting up new colleges and courses in higher and technical education due to Covid-19 restrictions, among others. Nine legislations were cleared in all.

