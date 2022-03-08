Shakti Bill: Joint select committee submits report

The report of the joint select committee of 21 parties studying the Shakti Bill, seeking strict punishment for offenders of crimes against women, was tabled in the legislature on Monday.

The Bill called for the constitution of a special police team by the state government for investigating specified offences.

As per the clause, every such team was to be headed by an officer of the deputy superintendent rank, with at least one woman officer or personnel as members.

In its report, the joint select committee has recommended that in case of specified offences, a complaint should be filed in the police station concerned having jurisdiction over the area. However, when there is confusion over jurisdiction, the committee suggested that the state should constitute a district or commissionerate-specific special police team or additional team, led by officers of deputy superintendent rank.

Such teams should also have a woman police constable or personnel in it. It added that officers of the Crime Branch must be given priority in such teams. The police commissioner or superintendent will hand over investigation to such teams depending on the sensitivity and seriousness of the case.

Also, the Bill had sought only special public prosecutors be appointed to hear such cases. But the committee has recommended that along with special public prosecutors, one or more additional public prosecutors can also be appointed.