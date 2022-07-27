scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Accused in Umesh Kohle murder case attacked by fellow prisoners in Mumbai jail

The police said they have booked five fellow prisoners of Shahrukh Pathan for the alleged attack that happened on Saturday evening.

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 27, 2022 1:33:48 pm
Umesh Kohle murder case, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai prison, Mumbai news updates, Indian ExpressThe Maharashtra Police had said that Kolhe was killed allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments on the Prophet.(file)

Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kohle murder case, was attacked by five fellow prisoners inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Saturday evening, said the police. The NM Joshi Marg police have filed a case against the attackers.

According to the police, Pathan, 25, was talking to other inmates of the jail at barrack No. 2 in circle No. 11 of the jail when the incident happened. The police said that Pathan sustained minor injuries in his hands and neck.

Senior police inspector Sunil Chandramore of NM Joshi Marg police station said: “They were all lodged in the same barrack. Suddenly something happened between them and the five jail inmates attacked Pathan.”

The police further added that as soon as the jail authorities came to know about the incident, they went to the barrack and separated Pathan from the others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

“We were later informed about the incident by the jail authorities after which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting a person) and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly),” added Chandramore.

More from Mumbai

Pathan is one the seven men arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of Kolhe, a chemist who was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati on June 21. The Maharashtra Police had said that Kolhe was killed allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments on the Prophet.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement