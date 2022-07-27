Accused in Umesh Kohle murder case attacked by fellow prisoners in Mumbai jail

July 27, 2022 1:33:48 pm
Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the Umesh Kohle murder case, was attacked by five fellow prisoners inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail Saturday evening, said the police. The NM Joshi Marg police have filed a case against the attackers.
According to the police, Pathan, 25, was talking to other inmates of the jail at barrack No. 2 in circle No. 11 of the jail when the incident happened. The police said that Pathan sustained minor injuries in his hands and neck.
Senior police inspector Sunil Chandramore of NM Joshi Marg police station said: “They were all lodged in the same barrack. Suddenly something happened between them and the five jail inmates attacked Pathan.”
The police further added that as soon as the jail authorities came to know about the incident, they went to the barrack and separated Pathan from the others.
“We were later informed about the incident by the jail authorities after which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting a person) and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly),” added Chandramore.
Pathan is one the seven men arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of Kolhe, a chemist who was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati on June 21. The Maharashtra Police had said that Kolhe was killed allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments on the Prophet.
