Amit Shah will resolve Kashmir issue: Shiv Sena

THE SHIV Sena on Saturday said Home Minister Amit Shah will resolve the Kashmir issue. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said after Shah took charge as Home Minister, it has started showing an impact.

“The political violence in West Bengal has reduced. Though the law and order is a state subject, the Union government can tighten the strings if the situation goes out of control. Perhaps, the message from the Home Ministry might have reached West Bengal that presidential rule can be imposed,” said the editorial.

Referring to Shah’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the editorial said the special characteristic of the visit needs to be understood. “In the last 30 years, whenever the home minister visited Kashmir, the separatist leaders would give a call for Kashmir bandh even before the arrival of the minister and show their love for Pakistan. This drama did not happen this time. Shah reached Kashmir but Separatist leaders did not show the courage to call for a bandh. Now the picture has changed and it is hopeful,” it said.

“The message that has gone through to Kashmiri people and the security forces will boost their morale… Amit Shah will resolve the Kashmir issue,” the editorial added.