Shah Rukh Khan, team stopped at Mumbai airport over luxury watches; made to pay over Rs 6 lakh in duty

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and five members of his team were stopped by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department at a private terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai early on Saturday for carrying an Apple iWatch and six other high-end cases of watches, officials said.

The authorities revealed that the total value of the goods was Rs 17.86 lakh and the actor, along with his team members, were allowed to leave after they paid Rs 6.88 lakh in customs duty, which is 38.5 per cent of the value of the goods.

According to sources in the AIU, Khan and his team members landed from Sharjah at the general aviation terminal of the international airport. “There is no red channel or green channel at the terminal meant for private planes. Every luggage undergoes screening at the general aviation (terminal),” said an official.

Accordingly, the luggage carried by the actor and his team members went through the screening, during which the AIU officials found six cases meant for high-end watches and an Apple iWatch.

“There were no watches inside those cases. Out of the six cases, four were single watch cases while two were multiple watch cases,” said an official, adding, “In the luggage, we also found an Apple iWatch worth Rs 74,900. These were dutiable goods, so we asked them to pay 38.5 percent of the total value of these goods.”

A source in the AIU further said that Khan and four of his team members left after the security screening was over. One of his team members, who identified himself as Ravi Shankar Singh, was taken to terminal 2. “After he paid Rs 6.88 lakh as customs duty, even he was allowed to go,” said an official.